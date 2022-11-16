United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 15,500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.03. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $279.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.