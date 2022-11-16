United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. New York Times makes up about 0.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 13,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,522. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

