Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells $27,416.80 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unity Software Price Performance

U traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. 680,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,117,425. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 101,527 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $291,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

