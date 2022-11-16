Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.32. 609,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,400. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

