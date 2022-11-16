Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Kerry Whorton Cooper Sells 2,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Upstart Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of UPST opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $247.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upstart by 276.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.