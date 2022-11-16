Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Kerry Whorton Cooper Sells 2,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Upstart Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of UPST opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $247.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upstart by 276.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Upstart

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

