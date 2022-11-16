Uquid Coin Price Hits $5.67 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $56.73 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00033972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00571819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.57 or 0.29785121 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

