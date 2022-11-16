Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

