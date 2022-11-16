USDD Hits Market Capitalization of $714.32 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. USDD has a total market cap of $714.32 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

