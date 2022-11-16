USDD (USDD) Reaches One Day Volume of $32.54 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $714.59 million and approximately $32.54 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,040 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

