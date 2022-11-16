Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock to $5.00. The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 5905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vacasa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,672,000 after buying an additional 700,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

