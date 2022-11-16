Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vaccitech in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaccitech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaccitech

NASDAQ VACC opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Vaccitech news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,104.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $86,578 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vaccitech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaccitech stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) by 377.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 13.96% of Vaccitech worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccitech

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.