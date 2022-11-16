Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $55.54 million and $20,541.07 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

