Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.53

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.53 and last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 7330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valaris Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Valaris by 745.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

