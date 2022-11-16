Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.53

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.53 and last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 7330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
