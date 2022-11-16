Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,894 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $139.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

