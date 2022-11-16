Valero Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 79,279 call options on the company. This is an increase of 435% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,820 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

