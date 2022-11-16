Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Shares Up 14.8%

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Vallourec Trading Up 14.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

About Vallourec



Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

