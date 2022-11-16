VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,998,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

