Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.89. 29,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,418. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

