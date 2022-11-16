Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 831,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,333,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $52.63.

