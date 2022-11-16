Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 257.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.