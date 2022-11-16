Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Choreo LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $88,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.16. 7,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $302.45.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

