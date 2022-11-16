Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.70. The stock had a trading volume of 146,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,745. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

