Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.8% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.63. The company had a trading volume of 134,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,745. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.03 and its 200 day moving average is $360.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

