Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Varex Imaging Price Performance
Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $877.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.
Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76,727 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 156,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,409 shares during the period.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.