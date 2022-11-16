Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $877.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76,727 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 156,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,409 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.