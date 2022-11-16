Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.22. Vaso shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 551,558 shares trading hands.

Vaso Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 48.16%.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

