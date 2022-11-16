Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 48 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $287.25 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day moving average of $293.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.