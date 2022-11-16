Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 68,897 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $22.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

