Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $624,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,232.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,227,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,537,000 after buying an additional 345,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

