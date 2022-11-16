Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

