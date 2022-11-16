Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Shell were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shares of SHEL opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

