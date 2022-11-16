Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,313 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.87. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

