Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

