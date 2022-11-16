Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 48 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $517.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.56. The company has a market capitalization of $228.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

