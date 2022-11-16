Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Heath Lukatch Sells 4,335 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,856.65.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

