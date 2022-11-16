Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Heath Lukatch Sells 4,335 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,856.65.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.
Vaxcyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
