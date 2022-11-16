Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Down 5.8%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 17,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,551,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Velo3D Stock Up 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velo3D (VLD)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.