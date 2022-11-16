Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Down 5.8%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 17,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,551,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Velo3D by 31.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 311,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Velo3D by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,097 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D during the second quarter worth $3,847,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 90.9% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Velo3D by 4.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

