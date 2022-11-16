Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $37.02 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $37.02 million and $874,828.42 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,554.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00346227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00119715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.00794316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00628370 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00230295 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,104,800 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.