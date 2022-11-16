Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Veritiv by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 40.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,395,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

