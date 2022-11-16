Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 10th Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 108,808 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $63,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. 272,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.