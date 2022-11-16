Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

VZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. 627,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.