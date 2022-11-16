VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Stock Position Lifted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 4.76% of VersaBank worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VersaBank during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,239,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.68.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

