Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. 552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 137,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vertex by 100.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

