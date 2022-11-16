Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vicinity Centres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.45.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

