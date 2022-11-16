Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down to $44.44

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $42.63. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 1,656 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

