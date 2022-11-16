Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 37,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 55,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 751.30%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Square Technologies Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

