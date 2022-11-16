VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CEY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

