Vicus Capital Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

