VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Down 3.9%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.60). 32,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 42,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.70).

VietNam Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £63.72 million and a PE ratio of 145.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.78.

VietNam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.