Vijayan S. Chinnasami Sells 5,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. 342,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

