Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,947. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 163.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

