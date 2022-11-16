VirtualMeta Trading Up 0% This Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 0% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $61.37 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02668072 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

